02-08-2021JULIAN AGUIRRE

On Saturday night, Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, currently on an extended summer Mallorcan holiday with her husband Michael Douglas at his coastal estate near Valldemossa, filmed the electrical storm which hit the island.

For a change, she got behind the camera to shoot the short clip for Instagram and posted the message:

"Wow! Don’t mess with Mother Nature! After dinner light show!"

