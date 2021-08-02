On Saturday night, Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, currently on an extended summer Mallorcan holiday with her husband Michael Douglas at his coastal estate near Valldemossa, filmed the electrical storm which hit the island.
For a change, she got behind the camera to shoot the short clip for Instagram and posted the message:
"Wow! Don’t mess with Mother Nature! After dinner light show!"
