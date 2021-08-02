The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry:

516 new positive cases - Mallorca 427, Ibiza 63, Minorca 24, Formentera 2.

(On Sunday there were 538 new cases - Mallorca 363, Ibiza 138, Minorca 31, Formentera 6).

Test rate - 12.36% from 4,176 tests.

(Sunday's test rate - 10.84% from 4,964 tests).

7-day test rate - 12.44% Balearics (was 12.81% on Friday); Mallorca 14.49% (was 15.05%).

14-day incidence - Balearics - 984.5 (was 1031.8 on Friday); Mallorca 874.4 (was 923.3); Minorca 701.6 (was 798.8); Ibiza 1813.9 (was 1833.0); Formentera 1117.3 (was 999.7).

7-day incidence - Balearics 407.50 (was 465.63 on Friday).

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 884.68 (was 846.36 on Friday)

16-29 - 2290.16 (was 2582.86)

30-39 - 1317.33 (was 1374.41)

40-49 - 731.91 (no change)

50-59 - 505.44 (was 506.04)

60-69 - 464.04 (was 461.48)

Over-70 - 285.26 (was 271.42).

Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 237 (was 228 on Sunday); Ibiza 77 (was 72); Minorca 14 (was 17).

In ICU - Mallorca 46 (was 42); Ibiza 9 (was 8); Minorca 6 (was 5).

ICU Covid occupancy - 22%.

Primary care cases - 12,664 (was 14,001 on Sunday; Mallorca 9,247 (was 10,090).

Vaccination:

At least one dose - 760,455 people (73.4% of the target population); Mallorca 598,222 people.

Full course - 653,775 (63.1%); Mallorca 510,916.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 83,944

Deaths - 863, an increase of five; one in the past 24 hours, others refer to cases from the previous week.