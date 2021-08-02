Vaccination in Mallorca

63% of the target population has been fully vaccinated.

02-08-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry:

516 new positive cases - Mallorca 427, Ibiza 63, Minorca 24, Formentera 2.

(On Sunday there were 538 new cases - Mallorca 363, Ibiza 138, Minorca 31, Formentera 6).

Test rate - 12.36% from 4,176 tests.

(Sunday's test rate - 10.84% from 4,964 tests).

7-day test rate - 12.44% Balearics (was 12.81% on Friday); Mallorca 14.49% (was 15.05%).

14-day incidence - Balearics - 984.5 (was 1031.8 on Friday); Mallorca 874.4 (was 923.3); Minorca 701.6 (was 798.8); Ibiza 1813.9 (was 1833.0); Formentera 1117.3 (was 999.7).

7-day incidence - Balearics 407.50 (was 465.63 on Friday).

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 884.68 (was 846.36 on Friday)

16-29 - 2290.16 (was 2582.86)

30-39 - 1317.33 (was 1374.41)

40-49 - 731.91 (no change)

50-59 - 505.44 (was 506.04)

60-69 - 464.04 (was 461.48)

Over-70 - 285.26 (was 271.42).

Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 237 (was 228 on Sunday); Ibiza 77 (was 72); Minorca 14 (was 17).

In ICU - Mallorca 46 (was 42); Ibiza 9 (was 8); Minorca 6 (was 5).

ICU Covid occupancy - 22%.

Primary care cases - 12,664 (was 14,001 on Sunday; Mallorca 9,247 (was 10,090).

Vaccination:

At least one dose - 760,455 people (73.4% of the target population); Mallorca 598,222 people.

Full course - 653,775 (63.1%); Mallorca 510,916.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 83,944

Deaths - 863, an increase of five; one in the past 24 hours, others refer to cases from the previous week.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.