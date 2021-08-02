Super yacht Bliss is seen off Puerto Portals

Super yacht Bliss is seen off Puerto Portals.

02-08-2021

The 94.75-metre Feadship superyacht Bliss, is currently cruising Mallorcan waters, today she is off Puerto Portals and hugging the coast due to the adverse weather conditions.

She features naval architecture and exterior lines from De Voogt Naval Architects. Bliss is constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and sports an electric hybrid propulsion system. With true explorer capabilities, Bliss has a range of 6,000 nautical miles when cruising at 12 knots and has been built to Polar Code standards.

Bliss’ interior is the work of Paris-based designer, Rémi Tessier, and is characterised by high ceilings throughout. She can accommodate her guests between nine staterooms and features multiple large lounge areas as well as a gym and wellness area. Her deck spaces feature a flush foredeck with a helipad and a swimming pool situated on her main deck.

Leisure facilities aside, this is a Feadship built for serious exploration. She is fully equipped and certified to cruise Polar regions, anchor in deep water, or keep position with her dynamic positioning system.

