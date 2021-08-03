Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, travelled to Mallorca on Tuesday for what has become the traditional summer holiday audience with the monarch at the Marivent Palace in Palma. King Felipe and the prime minister are having lunch together. Later today, Sánchez will be meeting President Armengol.

There was an anti-monarchy protest in front of the Marivent when Pedro Sánchez arrived. It also demanded that the palace be returned to "its rightful owners, the people of Mallorca".