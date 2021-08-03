Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe in Palma.

Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe on Tuesday.

03-08-2021Jaume Morey

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, travelled to Mallorca on Tuesday for what has become the traditional summer holiday audience with the monarch at the Marivent Palace in Palma. King Felipe and the prime minister are having lunch together. Later today, Sánchez will be meeting President Armengol.

There was an anti-monarchy protest in front of the Marivent when Pedro Sánchez arrived. It also demanded that the palace be returned to "its rightful owners, the people of Mallorca".

