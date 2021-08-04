The self-diagnosis antigen tests which are now available at ​400 ​pharmacies in the Balearic Islands without a prescription are flying off the shelves.

From July 9-25 they sol​d​ 11,249, according to a report by the consultancy firm, IQVIA.

Nationwide sales soared by 319.6% from July 19-25 compared to the previous week, when a prescription was required.

When customers buy a self-testing kit, the pharmacies have to give them an official invoice and an information sheet, specifying ​that if their test is positive​, the user must self-isolate immediately and call the InfoCovid line​. Healthcare Professionals will perform a PCR test to confirm the positive result.

Since the tests went on sale on July 21, 42% of them have been bought in Catalonia, compared to ​just ​2% in the Balearic Islands.

"If sales of antigen tests are the same as last week, pharmacies will have to stock up,” the report warns.

The self-diagnosis antigen tests require nasal or saliva test samples and usually cost 10-15 euros.