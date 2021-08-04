The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry notifies four more deaths from Covid and indicates 692 new positive cases of coronavirus. By island - 460 cases in Mallorca, 142 in Ibiza, 81 in Minorca, nine in Formentera. There were 627 cases on Tuesday - Mallorca 428, Ibiza 126, Minorca 70, Formentera 3.

The test rate is 12.31%; 5,621 tests. The Tuesday rate was 12.36% from 5,073 tests.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down to 11.95% from 12.25% on Tuesday; in Mallorca it is down to 13.73% from 14.29%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is 973.8 (it was 991.5 on Tuesday). Mallorca - 859.4 (was 880.3); Minorca 696.4 (was 695.3); Ibiza 1827.7 (was 1813.9); Formentera 1075.3 (was 1150.9).

The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 401.18 (was 408.44).

14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 935.96 (was 920.85 on Tuesday)

16-29 - 2147.87 (2252.29)

30-39 - 1279.45 (1310.19)

40-49 - 755.68 (769.75)

50-59 - 512.07 (534.99)

60-69 - 477.69 (487.07)

Over-70 - 312.17 (309.86).

Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 250 (was 245 on Tuesday); Ibiza 85 (no change); Minorca 11 (was 12).

In ICU - Mallorca 62 (was 52 on Tuesday); Ibiza 9 (no change); Minorca 5 (no change).

ICU Covid occupancy - 27% (from 23% on Tuesday).

Primary care cases - 13,340 (was 13,196 on Tuesday); Mallorca 9,647 (was 9,617).

Vaccination:

At least one dose - 773,316 people (74.7% of the target population); Mallorca 609,525 people.

Full course - 663,751 (64.1%); Mallorca 518,426.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 85,720

Deaths 871, an increase of four.