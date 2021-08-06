Mallorca’s National Police force has a new Special Agent and she just oozes cuteness.

Two-month-old Cocker Springer Spaniel, ‘Sisu' is joining the K9 Unit to help detect drugs.

She came from a kennel in Madrid and is currently going through a socialisation and training programme with her guide, Alberto. He adores animals and the two are already inseparable.

“We are in the initial training phrase of getting ‘Sisu’ used to things like noise, escalators and shiny floors, so that she doesn’t get scared in the future and in a few months we’ll start preparing her to detect narcotic substances,” he explains.

The official presentation of the latest addition to the K9 crew took place on Thursday at Police Headquarters, with representatives from different units. The Officers couldn’t resist playing with ‘Sisu’, who even managed to charm Superior Police Chief, Gonzalo Espino Cruz.

‘Sisu’ joins the 20 other K9 employees in the Balearic Islands, who search for people, explosives, drugs, tickets and weapons.