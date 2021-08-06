A coordinated operation against illegal boat charters has resulted in eleven sanctions procedures. The operation was in Sant Antoni (Ibiza) on Wednesday. It involved the Guardia Civil and various authorities, e.g. the Ibiza and Formentera Harbour Master's Office, the Costas, and the regional ports authority, Ports IB.

It was the first time that such a coordinated approach was taken as part of an intensifying campaign against illegal charters. Documentation and permits were checked as were qualifications, and there were also checks on anchoring in illegal areas and on picking up people at unauthorised places.

The results of this particular operation in Sant Antoni, where there has been an increase in illegal charters, point to there being similar coordinated initiatives elsewhere in the Balearics. As well as preventing unfair competition, objectives include tackling uncontrolled discharges and illegal anchoring on posidonia meadows.