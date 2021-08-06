The Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a man, a foreign national, who fell from a cliff in Puerto Soller at midday today.

According to police sources, several witnesses alerted the emergency services after seeing the Austrian-born man fall to his death.

The first hypothesis is that the fall was accidental.

Firefighters, Soller Local Police and the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene. It was not easy to find the body, but in the end with the help of a boat they managed to locate it but there was nothing that could have been done to have saved his life.