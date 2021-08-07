Emaya has slashed the cost of cleaning graffiti off of the facades and private buildings that face the street.

The service was launched in 2020 to get rid of ugly graffiti in the Balearic capital at a cost of 10 euros per m2 and 144 applications were received in the first year.

Now the price has been dropped to 2 euros per m2 and Emaya President, Ramon Perpinyà, confirmed on Thursday that the reduced rate will be in force for at least two more years.

“Cort doesn’t have a list of how many private homes in Palma have been daubed with graffiti, but there are a lot," he said. The price of two euros per m2 is purely symbolic, but it justifies removing the graffiti.”