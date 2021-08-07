A man from Inca, who now lives in Huelva, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for allegedly forcing his 6 year old daughter and 9-year-old son to take drugs when they were living with him, so that they wouldn’t bother him.

On April 11, 2017, the man's son suffered benzodiazepine poisoning and had to be admitted to hospital in Inca, after he was allegedly given 15 milligrams of diazepam.

The children’s mother told the court via videoconference that her husband suffers from a mental disorder.

The defendant has lost parental authority for the children for 5 years; cannot be within 200 metres of them; has been ordered to pay them 1,000 euros in compensation and is prohibited from carrying weapons for 2 years.

The Prosecutor's Office originally requested a 6 year prison sentence for crimes of habitual abuse, injury and against public health.