Santa Margalida’s mayor, Joan Monjo, was indignant at the fact that the health centre in Can Picafort was unexpectedly closed last Sunday and that anyone needing attention had to go to Muro. This was due to a lack of personnel.

He therefore fired off a letter to the Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, saying that a “wrong decision” was made as he was aware that nurses from other centres on the island were available and that they have volunteered to act as cover if the need arises.

The ministry has explained that this was a specific occurrence and that normal service at the health centre was resumed on Monday. Personnel at the PAC health centre in Muro are split during the summer: one team stays in Muro and the other goes to Can Picafort. However, there were two people off sick.

As there was just the one doctor, it was decided that he would stay in Muro. Not satisfied with this, Monjo has insisted that “it is not logical that residents and tourists should have to be cared for in Muro, when the population of Can Picafort is six times greater than that of Muro in summer”. And he has demanded that there is a 24-hour PAC centre in Can Picafort.

*The health area that covers Muro and Santa Margalida is referred to as CS de Muro - Marines. The main centre and PAC is therefore in Muro.