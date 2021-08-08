Sunday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 409 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 40 fewer than on Saturday, but the test rate is up from 8.76% to 10.57% from 3,872 tests. Of the 409 cases, Mallorca has 286, Ibiza 95, Minorca 23 and Formentera five. Saturday's cases were Mallorca 378, Ibiza 46, Minorca 24 and Formentera one.

Having fallen on Friday and Saturday, the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has gone up again - by ten to 255. There are three more patients in Ibiza (82), while there is no change in Minorca (10).

There are no changes to the numbers of Covid patients in intensive care - Mallorca 65, Ibiza 13, Minorca five. The ICU Covid occupancy is 24.3%.

Primary care cases in the Balearics have dropped by 221 to 12,912; in Mallorca by 134 to 9,374.

Vaccination - 783,601 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (75.7% of the target population); 617,543 in Mallorca. The number of people who had the full course is 676,575 (65.3%); 527,831 in Mallorca.

Since the start of the pandemic:

Total cases - 87,036.

Deaths - 877.