70 workers from the Tourism & Industry Council are being transferred to the Consell de Mallorca in January to manage the eco tax, sustainability projects and large fairs such as Fitur, ITB-Berlin and the World Travel Market.

The Governing Council approved the transfers on June 21 and they will be carried out between January and March 2022.

The Consell's new responsibilities include, collecting the ecotax, providing promotional support at major tourism fairs, creating product clubs and strategic segments, tourism sustainability programmes, marketing and SICTE quality projects in Mallorca. The change also means Turespaña will have a single contact in each Autonomous Community which it's hoped will help avoid problems and promote a cohesive image.

The AETIB will have 50 workers in charge of tourism strategy in the Balearic Islands.

The Consell de Mallorca was previously the only institution in the Balearics not responsible for tourism management.

