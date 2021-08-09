Palma prison has the lowest number of inmates in history, with 992 men and 91 women in the jail. Minorca has 50 inmates and Ibiza has 66.

The majority of prisoners in Palma are Spanish, followed by Moroccans, South Americans and Africans.

Just over 450 people are employed at the prison, not including the volunteers or the Guardia Civil Officers who carry out surveillance on the prison perimeter.

The youngest inmate is an 18 year old boy at the Es Pinaret Juvenile Centre and the oldest is an 86-year-old Spaniard.

The Palma prison complex has 14 modules, with capacity for 142 cells and other sections such as an infirmary and prisoner admissions.

13 of the modules are for men and the majority are occupied by two inmates.

There is only one module for women and it can accommodate 142 inmates. At the moment there are 91 prisoners and some of them are sharing a cell.

Most of the prisoners in Balearic prisons were found guilty of crimes against property, gender violence, robbery or theft.