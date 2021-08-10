Son Espases Hospital has reached saturation point and patients are being admitted to the Covid ward before they get the results of PCR tests, because there’s not enough nurses, according to the Union of Nursing Assistants, or SAE.

"Some people who turn up at the hospital don’t know if they’re Covid positive or not," said SAE representatives, who warn that there’s no control over patient visits.

Representatives of other unions have also complained about the lack of Healthcare Professionals at Son Espases Hospital and say the situation is much worse at the weekend when there’s even fewer staff.

"Saturation is turning Son Espases into a field hospital. Disastrous management has led to a collapse that is putting everyone's health at risk,” warns SAE Secretary General, Daniel Torres."We demand that management increase staffing levels so that patients have adequate care and access is controlled better.”

061 Emergency Services

The SAE also criticised the fact that the Ponent health zone, which includes Son Espases Hospital, General Hospital and 15 health centres, doesn’t have a transport vehicle available overnight for Covid patients.

"Resources decrease by 40% on the nightshift, which makes the pressure on healthcare professionals unsustainable," he added.

Health professionals are asking for more basic life support ambulances on the nightshift.

“The work overload is affecting the physical and mental health of emergency technicians and tele-operators at the SAMU 061 Coordination Centre," Torres warned.

If Covid patients have to be transported overnight, one of the on-duty emergency fleet vehicles has to be used, which reduces resources.

"This lack of respect for citizens is unacceptable, we must increase resources in proportion to the increase in population and cover all services," said Torres. “We've been using the same number of basic life support resources in Mallorca for more than 10 years to cover around 80% of all SAMU061 services.”

He also pointed out that the shortages are particularly bad in Soller, Deya, Fornalutx and the Sierra de Tramuntana and that staff have to come from Palma to cover the nightshift.