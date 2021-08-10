Hotel owners in Alcúdia are to be allowed to build swimming pools on the roof of their properties for the first time ever.

The urban planning regulations have been changed in a bid to make the city a more attractive holiday destination, according to Urbanism Councillor Joaquín Cantalapiedra.

To obtain the necessary licence, hotels will have to meet specific criteria.

"Although many tourist destinations have rooftop pools, we don't want to cause problems for neighbouring communities, so we have chosen to authorise rooftop swimming pools at hotels that are outside the old town and in areas where there are no neighbours. Rooftop swimming pools are and will continue to be prohibited in residential homes,” said Councillor Cantalapiedra.

Alcudia City Council has also amended the regulations for ground floor and basement premises in hotels, allowing people to change activity as long as they maintain commercial use, which will allow them to adapt to the demands of hotel guests and residents, particularly in Puerto Alcudia.

"It didn't seem right to us that business owners with ground floor and basement premises in hotels did not have the option to change activity," he added.

The change in urban planning regulations to authorise swimming pools on hotel roofs was previously given the go ahead, but final approval was rejected by Alcudia City Council after negative reports from the Conselleria de Turisme and of the Consell de Mallorca.

The initial text is now being updated to include a ban on tourist establishments in the old town from having indoor swimming pools, after an unfavourable report from the Heritage Commission.