Text and photos by Julian Aguirre - Ultima Hora

American superstar Adam Sandler is on the island filming part of his new film Hustle which will be distributed by Netflix. Sandler plays the part of a basketball talent scout who has fallen on hard times.

Filming is taking place in Palma. Sandler had an estimated net worth of $420 million in 2020, and signed a further four-movie deal with Netflix worth over $250 million.

Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The film stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall.