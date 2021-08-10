Hollywood star Adam Sandler on the courts at es Rafal on Mallorca.

10-08-2021Youtube Última Hora

Text and photos by Julian Aguirre - Ultima Hora

American superstar Adam Sandler is on the island filming part of his new film Hustle which will be distributed by Netflix. Sandler plays the part of a basketball talent scout who has fallen on hard times.

EL actor Adam Sandler visita el set de rodaje de `Hustle¿ en la pista de básquet de es Rafal.

Filming is taking place in Palma. Sandler had an estimated net worth of $420 million in 2020, and signed a further four-movie deal with Netflix worth over $250 million.

Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The film stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall.

EL actor Adam Sandler visita el set de rodaje de `Hustle¿ en la pista de básquet de es Rafal.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.