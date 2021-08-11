The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 497 new positive cases of coronavirus, 165 more than on Tuesday. The test rate is 9.55%, compared with 7.21% on Tuesday for 332 cases. In Mallorca there are 378 cases; Ibiza 79, Minorca 36 and Formentera four. On Tuesday the figures were Mallorca 252, Ibiza 48, Minorca 29, Formentera three.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down from 9.57% to 9.17%; in Mallorca it is down from 11.38% to 11.04%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is down from 792.5 to 758.0 in the Balearics. In Mallorca from 724.2 to 698.4. On the other islands - Minorca 513.4 (no change); Ibiza 1265.5 from 1375.9; Formentera 772.8 from 823.3. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 279.12; it was 290.47 on Tuesday.

The 14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 891.16 (from 904.12)

16-29 - 1335.79 (1429.93)

30-39 - 939.14 (995.13)

40-49 - 650.43 (676.13)

50-59 - 453.57 (471.66)

60-69 - 429.07 (446.13)

Over-70 - 348.31 (349.08).

The number of Covid patients on wards has gone down by a further 18 in Mallorca to 228. In Ibiza there is a decrease of five to 85. In Minorca, there are two more patients (14). In intensive care, there are 71 Covid patients in Mallorca (one more). There are no changes in Ibiza (12) and Minorca (five). ICU Covid occupancy is 25.8%.

Primary care cases in the Balearics are down by 474 to 11,603; in Mallorca by 395 to 8,558.

Since the start of the pandemic -

Total cases 89,772

Deaths 881 (one more).

Vaccination - 792,321 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (76.5% of the target population); 624,937 in Mallorca. The number of people who have had the full course is 687,382 (66.4%); 536,874 in Mallorca.