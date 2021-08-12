Figures from the airports authority Aena show that 2.4 million passengers passed through Palma Son Sant Joan Airport in July, getting on for half of the total number in 2020 - 6.1 million.

Over the second half of the month, there were weekly increases in passenger numbers of some 30%, while for the whole month the number of passengers was 120% higher than in July 2020. By comparison with July 2019, however, there was a decrease of 42%.

Up to the end of July, the total number of passengers at the airport for the whole year was 5.7 million, an increase of 62% compared with the same seven months of 2020 but a decrease of 66% when compared with 2019.

In 2019, there were 29.7 million passengers in all. The forecast for 2021 is around 15 million, although this depends on the main foreign tourism markets maintaining current travel policies and not introducing tighter restrictions.

The greater number of passengers in July led to improved passengers figures for the Aerotib bus service to resorts. The regional transport ministry notes that the average daily total of passengers rose from 662 in June to 1,753 in July. In August so far, the average is 2,129. The most popular route has been the A32 to the bay of Alcudia, with 24,020 passengers since June.