Having gone up by 165 on Wednesday, the number of new positive cases is down by 142 to 355 on Thursday. The test rate is also down - from 9.55% to 8.42%; it was 7.21% on Tuesday. By island - Mallorca 263 new cases; Ibiza 69; Minorca 17, Formentera six. On Wednesday these were - Mallorca 378; Ibiza 79; Minorca 36; Formentera four.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down from 9.17% to 8.94%; in Mallorca it is down from 11.04 to 10.72%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is down from 758.0 to 724.5 in the Balearics. In Mallorca from 698.4 to 669.4. On the other islands - Minorca 488.3 from 513.4; Ibiza 1208.0 from 1265.5; Formentera 680.4 from 772.8. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 271.52; it was 279.12 on Wednesday.

The 14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 857.16 (from 891.16)

16-29 - 1262.75 (1335.79)

30-39 - 877.67 (939.14)

40-49 - 625.69 (650.43)

50-59 - 442.71 (453.57)

60-69 - 429.92 (429.07)

Over-70 - 337.54 (348.31).

The number of Covid patients on wards has gone down by a further eleven in Mallorca to 217. In Ibiza there is a decrease of six to 79. In Minorca, the number is down two to 12. In intensive care, there are 72 Covid patients in Mallorca (one more). There are three more patients in Ibiza (15), while there is one fewer in Minorca (four). ICU Covid occupancy is 26.6%.

Primary care cases in the Balearics have fallen a further 268 to 11,335; in Mallorca by 251 to 8,307.

Since the start of the pandemic -

Total cases 90,341

Deaths 882 (one more).

Vaccination - 794,392 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (76.7% of the target population); 626,506 in Mallorca. The number of people who have had the full course is 692,799 (66.9%); 541,296 in Mallorca.