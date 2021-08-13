Up on Wednesday, down on Thursday, now up again on Friday - 413 new positive cases of coronavirus compared with the 355 on Thursday. The test rate has crept up as well - 8.72% versus 8.42% on Thursday. By island - Mallorca 311 (263 on Thursday); Ibiza 71 (69); Minorca 28 (17); Formentera three (six).

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics is down from 8.94 to 8.72%; in Mallorca it is down from 10.72% to 10.45%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is down from 724.5 to 678.6 in the Balearics. In Mallorca from 669.4 to 628.8. On the other islands - Minorca 445.4 from 488.3; Ibiza 1128.9 from 1208.0; Formentera 621.6 from 680.4. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 255.73 from 271.52.

The 14-day incidence by age group:

Under-16 - 821.53 (from 857.16)

16-29 - 1155.09 (1262.75)

30-39 - 809.06 (877.67)

40-49 - 589.31 (625.69)

50-59 - 422.20 (442.71)

60-69 - 409.45 (429.92)

Over-70 - 326.01 (337.54).

The downward trend in the number of Covid patients on wards continues. In Mallorca there are 207 (down ten); Ibiza 74 (down five); Minorca 10 (down two). In intensive care, there is a mixed situation - Mallorca 73 (one more), Ibiza 14 (down one), Minorca five (up one). The ICU Covid occupancy is up slightly to 26.9%.

Primary care cases continue to fall - the Balearics figure is 11,001 (down 334); in Mallorca it is 8,047 (down 260).

Since the start of the pandemic -

Total cases 90,826

Deaths 883 (one more).

Vaccination - 796,201 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (76.9% of the target population); 627,875 in Mallorca. The number of people who have had the full course is 697,803 (67.4%); 545,590 in Mallorca.

At municipality level, the 14-day incidence is still highest in Ibiza - 1461.0 (747 cases over the past 14 days) - followed by Sant Josep, also Ibiza, with 1150.3 (319 cases). The highest in Mallorca, fifth overall, is Muro with 906.1 (67 cases), followed by Calvia with 899.2 (465 cases).

Selected others - Manacor 828.7 (369 cases); Inca 745.3 (251); Palma 691.2 (2921); Alcudia 667.7 (139); Llucmajor 476.8 (180); Pollensa 444.2 (74); Marratxi 429.4 (162). There are nine municipalities below an incidence of 250; the extreme risk classification is 250 or more. These are Selva, Montuiri, Es Castell (Minorca), Banyalbufar, Fornalutx, Ariany, Valldemossa, Escorca, Estellencs. The latter two are both zero.