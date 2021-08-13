Two of the great tennis players ever met up in the Balearics this week. Bjorn Borg was Boris Becker´s childhood hero and this week they came together alongside Borg´s son Leo, who is also a promising young tennis star.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Boris Becker (@borisbeckerofficial)

Becker once owned a house on the island but is still a frequent visitor. Later this evening his son Noah is opening an exhibition of his work at a top Palma gallery. His father was expected to attend.

Noah Becker has titled his exhibition "Pros & Cons of Being A Spoiled Brat". It opens this Friday, 13 August, in the new premises of the Gerhardt Braun Gallery on Plaça Chopin in Palma.

"Pros & Cons of Being A Spoiled Brat" is an ironic reference to his origins from a famous family? "I don't really see myself as a spoiled brat," Becker replies, "but I like humour and I like to bring it into my art."