The days of buying a thirst-quenching slice of watermelon or a bottle of water while you’re sunbathing on the beach in Palmanova, Paguera and Magalluf are well and truly over.

Calvia Local Police are patrolling the beaches from 10:00 and they're adopting a zero tolerance attitude to fruit sellers.

"When we are here there is no forgiveness," said one Beach Unit Officers who added that unauthorised street vending in a public space carries a fine of 600 euros.

The last person selling fruit on local beaches has been reported 11 times in the last 14 days and has not been seen on the beach for two weeks.

"He is the last of the family clan of fruit sellers and sometimes comes with a woman. He doesn’t wear gloves when he sells fruit, doesn’t adopt any health controls and doesn’t give people receipts,” said an Officer who’s thrown him off the beach numerous times. "We are always here and if he sells one batch of fruit, so be it, but we are here in 10 minutes."

The Beach Unit Officers in Calvia started the season on June 1 and will be on duty every day until October 31. They have developed a good relationship with local retailers and have identified around 100 thieves this summer. In early August they had to help remove a British tourist who smashed up his hotel room and yelled at workers and other guests.

On Friday morning there were no fruit vendors on Magalluf beach.