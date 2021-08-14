Of the all hotels chosen as an image to accompany a report about pools being built on hotel roofs, it had to be Bellevue. Strictly speaking, Bellevue isn’t a hotel, or should I say a series of hotels, but its classification apart, the last thing that one could imagine would be a pool on top of Minerva or whichever other block.

Why? Well, just bear in mind how old these buildings are. Fifty years old. Solid as a rock? One would hope so, but whack a pool full of water on the roof and you would have to wonder.

Alcudia town hall says that allowing these pools, if any actually appear, and I have my doubts, will add to the attraction of the destination.

I’m very sorry, town hall, but sticking a pool on a roof is not my idea of adding attraction. The general condition, look and ambience of the main tourist centre, which includes Bellevue and has been so badly neglected over the years, are what need attention.