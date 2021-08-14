From Saturday, attendance at large cultural and sporting events in the Balearics will require vaccination certification or proof of a negative test.

This measure was approved by the Balearic government earlier this month. Capacities, according to the government's wording, are maximum 50%, 1,000 people indoors and 5,000 outdoors. All those attending who are over the age of 12 will need proof of vaccination, or of having recovered from Covid, or of having had a Covid diagnostic test (negative) no more than 48 hours before the event.

Authorisation for different maximum capacities at certain events may be requested from the relevant government department. This will be based on risk assessment and the current health situation. The capacity at the Visit Mallorca Estadi (Son Moix Stadium) for Real Mallorca matches has for now been set at 40% of capacity - 8,775 people.

Opposition party Vox have filed an appeal against this measure, claiming that it is discriminatory and a violation of personal freedom and privacy. The high courts in four regions - Andalusia, the Canaries, Cantabria and Galicia - have overturned similar measures. At present, the only region to require the "Covid passport" for attendance at large events is the Balearics.