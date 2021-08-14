Adam Sandler filming in Palma.

Adam Sandler filming in Palma.

13-08-2021Adrián Malagamba

Adam Sandler and the ‘Hustle’ film crew were working nightshift at a block of flats in Nou Llevant on Friday night.

Thousands of extras have been hired to take part in the Netflix film, which began shooting at Son Moix a few days ago, with a bunch of Spanish basketball stars, including Juancho Hernangómez and Álex Abrines.

Neighbours and fans watched from security fences as preparations got underway and as soon as Sandler arrived on set he went over to talk to them and reportedly even practised some Spanish.

Clothes were hung out in the inner courtyard of the apartment building in Carrer de Caracas to make it look like a poor neighbourhood and as night fell the actors took their places.

When the Director shouted “Action” fans hit record on their mobile 'phones to capture the moment a Hollywood star came to their neighbourhood.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.