The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry and this time there is a fall in the number of new positive cases of coronavirus - 305 compared with 413 on Friday. The positivity test rate for the 305 cases is 6.93%, the lowest since July 3. On Friday it was 8.72%. By island the Saturday cases are - Mallorca 247, Ibiza 32, Minorca 25, Formentera one. On Friday, the numbers were Mallorca 311, Ibiza 71, Minorca 28, Formentera three.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients continues to decrease. In Mallorca there are 198 (there were 207 on Friday), while in Ibiza there is a fall of six to 68. There are ten patients in Minorca, the same number as Friday. In intensive care, there are two fewer Covid patients in Mallorca (71). There is an increase of one in both Ibiza and Minorca - 15 and six respectively. The ICU Covid occupancy remains 26.9%.

There is another large drop in the number of people being monitored by primary care in the Balearics - 502 to 10,499. In Mallorca the decrease is 379 to 7,668.

Since the start of the pandemic -

Total cases 91,009

Deaths 883.

Vaccination - 797,862 people in the Balearics have had at least one dose (77.1% of the target population); 629,122 in Mallorca. The number of people who have had the full course is 701,277 (67.7%); 548,253 in Mallorca.

* The ministry doesn't update incidence rate reports at the weekend. On Friday, the 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 678.6 and in Mallorca it was 628.8. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics was 255.73.