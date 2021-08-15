The Balearic health service is to extend the system whereby people from the age of twelve can go to a vaccination centre without an appointment. The extension is until August 31 and is "on account of the good response" from the public.

The times for people without appointments are 4pm to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. The centres in Mallorca are Son Dureta (Palma), the Mateu Cañellas Sports Centre (Inca) and the Manacor Hippodrome - in Minorca, the Mahon exhibition centre and the Ciutadella Canal Salat Centre; in Ibiza, the exhibition centre; and the hospital in Formentera.

While the health service says that there has been a good response, the daily number of vaccine doses being administered (with or without appointments) is now averaging under 6,000. For the seven-day period Friday, August 6 to Thursday, August 12 (the last date at present on the health ministry's dashboard), 40,117 doses were administered. The highest number was 7,615 on August 9.

The daily average has been as high as almost 14,000, with 18,734 having been the most vaccines in one day (July 6). As of today (August 15), at least one dose has been administered to 77.2% of the target population.