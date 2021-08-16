The Monday report from the health ministry indicates 223 new positive cases of coronavirus, eight fewer than on Sunday. By island, the cases are Mallorca 204, Ibiza 19, Minorca zero, Formentera zero. These contrast with Sunday's - Mallorca 155, Ibiza 55, Minorca 18, Formentera three. As ever on a Monday, the figures are influenced by a lack of testing - not in Mallorca but on the other islands.

The test rate is 7.21%, virtually identical to Sunday's 7.18%.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics has fallen from 8.72% on Friday to 7.72%. The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped from 678.6 to 580.6; in Mallorca from 628.8 to 548.6. On the other islands - Minorca from 445.4 to 385.8; Ibiza from 1128.9 to 901.0; Formentera from 621.6 to 512.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 255.73 to 217.75.

The 14-day incidence by age group: Under-16, 729.23 (down from 821.53 on Friday); 16-29, 939.76 (from 1155.09); 30-39, 687.21 (809.06); 40-49, 510.74 (589.31); 50-59, 365.51 (422.20); 60-69, 349.74 (409.45); over-70, 302.17 (326.01).

The number of Covid patients in Mallorca has again increased. There were five more on Sunday, and the Monday report indicates two more - a total of 205. There is an increase of one in Ibiza (67) and a decrease of one in Minorca (ten). In intensive care, however, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca is down four to 67. There is a decrease of one in Ibiza (13) and no change in Minorca (six).

Primary care cases in the Balearics remain 9,962 (this figure would appear to have not been updated), while the number has fallen by 57 in Mallorca to 7,182.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 91,972 cases and 885 deaths (two more deaths have been reported on Monday).

As to vaccination, 800,112 people in the Balearics have now had at least one dose (77.3% of the target population); 630,790 in Mallorca. The number to have had the full course is 708,171 (68.4%); Mallorca 553,018.