A few minutes after half past eight this morning several people reported a strange body floating in the sea off Cala Estància, very close to Palma.

The beach does not have a lifeguard on duty until 10 a.m., so the local residents called 112 and emergency teams were deployed to the scene. Palma Local Police, the National Police and medical personnel from SAMU-061 were quickly on the scene.

The woman, a 70-year-old swimmer appears to have drowned. Despite attempts by paramedics to revive her and save her life, they were unsuccessful. The victim died a few minutes later.

Emergency sources said that the sea was in perfect conditions and that the woman may have suffered some kind of indisposition while she was swimming.