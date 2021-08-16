President Armengol said on Monday that the Balearic government will make new resources available to migrants so that they have "the best facilities" while they are in the Balearics. This is usually 72 hours before they are transferred to the mainland.

Noting that current arrangements are "working well", Armengol added that "humanitarian aid is being offered in the best possible way". This is thanks to the collaboration between institutions, especially the Spanish government, which has ultimate responsibility for managing the "irregular entry" of migrants to the Balearics.

The president explained that migrants are tested for Covid. If they are positive or are close contacts of positive cases, they are isolated. If tests are negative, they remain in the Balearics for 72 hours before the transfer to the mainland.

The Balearic government is "working closely" with the national government delegation in the Balearics in creating new resources. Collaboration between institutions, Armengol stressed, is "absolutely essential".