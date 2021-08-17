Podemos, one of the three governing parties at Palma town hall, are calling on their partners (PSOE, Més) to declare Palma a host city for Afghan refugees.

The party says that many people are fleeing a country where there is special danger for women and girls. Podemos want Palma to be able to give political refuge to those who flee. Human rights activists who are threatened with death by the Taliban need to be helped.

"As a city of solidarity, we cannot fail the people of Afghanistan in their cry for help. The international community must do everything to establish as soon as possible a safe humanitarian corridor for all those who want to leave the country."

Spain, Podemos stress, must act swiftly in repatriating citizens, given events that are worsening rapidly. For Podemos, the current situation in Afghanistan is one more example of "the failed policies carried out by NATO in the area for years". The party is calling for a change in international politics to protect lives and rights. "It is necessary to fight against barbarism and take human rights into account first and foremost."



Podemos highlight the speed with which the Balearic government has offered to welcome women and girls from Afghanistan. The party hopes that all institutions on the islands will act with solidarity and offer to receive refugees "in these difficult times".