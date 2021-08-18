Vaccination in Menorca

77.5% of the target population has been vaccinated at least once.

18-08-2021Gemma Andreu

Over the past week, 43% of people having their first dose of vaccine did not have appointments. Of 9,567 people who were vaccinated for the first time between Wednesday last week and Tuesday this week, 4,146 did not have appointments.

The Balearic health ministry introduced the scheme of not requiring an appointment as a way of encouraging more people to get vaccinated. It says that the numbers are proof of how well this scheme has been received. It has been extended until the end of the month.

Vaccination without appointment is available at all the main vaccination centres on the islands with the exception of the Germans Escalas sport centre in Palma (Son Dureta is the centre in Palma for people without appointments). The times are 4pm to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 7pm at weekends.

As of Tuesday, 77.5% of the target population had been vaccinated at least once.

