Wednesday's report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 251 new positive cases of coronavirus, the same as on Tuesday and with the same test rate - 5.33%. By island, there are 198 new cases in Mallorca, 28 in Ibiza, 21 in Minorca and four in Formentera. On Tuesday, the numbers were Mallorca 205, Ibiza 18, Minorca 27, Formentera one.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics has fallen from 6.86% to 6.38%. The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped from 563.4 to 531.2; in Mallorca from 526.2 to 501.1. On the other islands - Minorca down from 383.7 to 346.1; Ibiza down from 907.6 to 836.5; Formentera down from 462.0 to 428.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 224.23 to 214.50.

The 14-day incidence by age group: Under-16, 660.68 (down from 702.24); 16-29, 842.92 (from 902.43); 30-39, 631.22 (667.99); 40-49, 470.00 (492.79); 50-59, 354.05 (367.92); 60-69, 320.73 (347.18); over-70, 276.03 (292.95).

On hospital wards, there is one more Covid patient in Mallorca (200). There are four fewer in Ibiza (63) and two more in Minorca (eleven). In intensive care in Mallorca, there are two more Covid patients in Mallorca (64). Ibiza has two fewer (12) and Minorca three fewer (three). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 23.1%; it was 24.05% on Tuesday.

Primary care is attending to 9,171 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 580. The number in Mallorca is 6,781, a fall of 377.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 92,783 cases. The ministry has reported five more deaths - the total is 893. These five deaths were at the weekend - three in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

As to vaccination, 803,550 people have had at least one dose (77.6% of the target population); 633,358 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 721,431 people (69.7%); Mallorca 563,536.

At municipality level, the highest 14-day incidence rates are currently: Ibiza 1048.3 (536 cases); Es Mercadal, Minorca 940.6 (50); Sant Josep, Ibiza 854.6 (237); Sant Antoni, Ibiza 736.1 (199); Inca 727.5 (245); Lloret de Vistalegre 695.9 (10); Santa Eularia, Ibiza 686.0 (270); Alcudia 667.7 (139); Calvia 649.8 (336); Muro 622.1 (46).