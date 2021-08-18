Passengers on a GNV ferry that should have left Palma at 11.30am on Wednesday have denounced the chaos and crowds that were caused by a delay which meant that they didn't leave until 2pm.

The reason for the delay was that the GNV Bridge on the Barcelona-Palma-Ibiza route could not leave Barcelona this morning because three crew members had tested positive for Covid. Up to 800 passengers bound for Ibiza, Barcelona and Valencia were affected. They say that some travellers had been on the replacement ship, the GNV Sea Land, for hours, without being given any information and without Covid measures being complied with.

Some passengers reported overcrowding to the Harbour Master's Office. Various technicians went on board the GNV Sea Land and verified that the capacity had not been exceeded. Passengers who were going to Valencia were, however, transferred to a Balearia ferry.

Passengers travelling to Barcelona will arrive at dawn, more than seven hours late and in many cases with no planned accommodation.