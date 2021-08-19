The Lady Moura, the super-yacht which was based in Palma for many years, has returned although it is a short visit and she is expected to return to her new home on the mainland. Yesterday, she was anchored off Can Pastilla.

She was the ninth largest private yacht when she was launched in 1990, but has moved down the list in 2021 to number 48. She was owned by Saudi Arabian businessman, Nasser Al-Rashid but recently bought by a Mexican businessman.

Lady Moura has hosted several notable personalities, including the late George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara. Lady Moura ran aground in 2007 during the weekend of the Cannes Film Festival.