The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 331 new positive cases of coronavirus, eighty more than on Wednesday. The test rate is 6.74% compared with Wednesday's 5.33%. There are 260 new cases in Mallorca, 50 in Ibiza, 18 in Minorca and three in Formentera. On Wednesday, the numbers were Mallorca 198, Ibiza 28, Minorca 21, Formentera four.

The seven-day test rate in the Balearics has fallen from 6.38% to 6.28%. The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped from 531.2 to 505.7; in Mallorca from 501.1 to 477.0. On the other islands - Minorca down from 346.1 to 338.8; Ibiza down from 836.5 to 789.7; Formentera remains 428.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 214.50 to 199.9.

The 14-day incidence by age group: Under-16, 633.69 (down from 660.68); 16-29, 800.72 (from 842.92); 30-39, 607.07 (631.22); 40-49, 442.35 (470.00); 50-59, 335.95 (354.05); 60-69, 309.65 (320.73); over-70, 256.04 (276.03).

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has fallen by fifteen to 185. There are two fewer in Ibiza (61) and there is no change in Minorca (eleven). In intensive care in Mallorca, the number of Covid patients is down two to 62. There are no changes in Ibiza (12) or Minorca (three). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 22.5%; it was 23.1% on Wednesday.

Primary care is attending to 8,804 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 367. The number in Mallorca is 6,489, down 292.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 93,200 cases. The ministry has reported two more deaths - the total is 895.

Vaccination - 805,027 people have had at least one dose (77.7% of the target population); 634,529 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 727,605 people (70.3%); Mallorca 568,797.