Traffic and parking chaos has returned to Es Trenc. It never really went away but had been lessened because of the slump in tourism. Now, every day is much the same for vehicles in what is a nature park, with all the protection this implies.

Along the narrow road that connects Colonia Sant Jordi with the car park, lines of cars wait an eternity. In the end, many drivers give up and park cars on the side of the road, which leads to additional chaos and also poses a risk to the flora in this protected area.

It can take at least 45 minutes to travel the two kilometres to the car park.