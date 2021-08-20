Without doubt the most impressive property on Mallorca, Villa Solitaire was built as a dynamic representation of boat sails floating above... For further information regarding this property please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/3CTSi2g

17-08-2021

Are you looking to buy a home on Mallorca? Have you 65 million euros to spend? Villa Solitaire is in the exclusive residential area of Son Vida on the outskirts of Palma and it has recently come on the market.

It has panoramic views over the surrounding areas and has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two swimming pools plus fantastic terraces and living areas.

According to leading local estate agents, Engel & Volkers it is one of the most exclusive properties in Spain.

