Apartments in Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

The apartments where the accident occurred.

20-08-2021MDB

A four-year-old girl was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Friday after falling from a balcony on the second floor of apartments in Puerto Pollensa.

The accident happened around 8.30am at an apartment on the Calle Cadernera in the Gotmar area of Puerto Pollensa. The girl's parents were asleep. She fell a distance of around five metres.

The Guardia Civil say that the girl suffered injuries to a leg. Her condition is otherwise not reported as being serious.

The family live in Palma and have been on holiday in Puerto Pollensa.

