In line with forecasts, hotels in Mallorca achieved an average occupancy of between 60% and 65% during the first half of August.

The president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, says that hotels have been making a "huge effort" this summer, contending with cancellations because of government travel policies and a market that is more "last minute" than usual.

The number of tourists from the two main markets - Germany and the UK - has not been as great as had initially been expected, but the Spanish and French markets have increased significantly. Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Switzerland are other markets which have been performing well.

Occupancy is expected to be lower in the second half of the month, but it normally is because school holidays are coming to an end, albeit holidays in some German states, e.g. Bavaria, continue into September.

Of hotels affiliated to the federation, 88% have been open. In Playa de Palma this has been 91%. The average occupancy is in line with the rest of Mallorca - 65.6%. Certain hotels have achieved almost 80%.