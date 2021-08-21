Between January and June, the Palma Film Office received seventy requests for filming in the city. These were twelve more than in the first half of 2020.

These requests resulted in 25 reports or documentaries, 16 photography shoots, eight advertising shoots, four films and seventeen of other types. Palma's councillor for economic promotion, Rodrigo Romero, says that the 20 per cent increase compared to 2020 was "positive", given the context of the pandemic. He adds that July and August have also been good, with twenty requests having already been processed.

Romero, who is also Palma's employment councillor, highlights the contribution that the film office makes, as filming entails, among other things, the hiring of personnel, overnight stays, catering and vehicle rental.

The film office organised locations for the Netflix film Hustle, starring Adam Sandler. These included the Son Moix Stadium; the filming ended on Friday.

Over the six months, there were shoots for companies such as TUI, American Express, Mango, Renault and Balearia. Romero points to a growing interest in Palma as a location for big productions for television, including the American market. Three film projects are currently being developed for the American market.

Most productions, Romero notes, are national. For foreign productions, Germany leads the market.