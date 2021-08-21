According to property website Idealista, Petra is the cheapest place in Mallorca to buy a home. The average price per square metre in Petra is 1,173 euros.

This is more than 200 euros cheaper than the second cheapest - Felanitx at an average of 1,383 euros. In third and fourth spots are Maria de la Salut and Sa Pobla, where the average prices are 1,434 and 1,468 euros respectively.

At the other end of the scale is Deya. The average per square metre is 5,151 euros. This isn't the most expensive in the Balearics, as the honour for this goes to Formentera (7,433 euros). In Ibiza, the price in Sant Joan de Labritja is 6,304 euros.

The cheapest place in the whole of Spain, Idealista reports, is El Carpio de Tajo in the Toledo province - just 304 euros.