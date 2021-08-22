Sunday's report from the Balearic health ministry shows 178 new positive cases of coronavirus - 145 in Mallorca, 14 in Ibiza, 19 in Minorca, and none in Formentera. These cases represent a decrease of 106 compared with Saturday, when there were 239 new cases in Mallorca, 21 in Ibiza, 21 in Minorca and three in Formentera.

The test rate for the 178 cases cases is 4.56%; it was 5.75% on Saturday. The 4.56% is the first time the rate has been below five per cent since June 28. The ministry no longer reports, as standard, the number of tests, but the 4.56% will be from 3,903, while the 5.75% for Saturday would have been from 4,938.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca is down four to 162. There is one more patient in Ibiza (50), and there is no change in Minorca (four). In intensive care, there are 59 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one). There are no changes in Ibiza (13) or Minorca (three). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 22.2% to 21.9%.

The number of people being monitored by primary care continues to drop day by day. For the Balearics there are 7,582, a decrease of 382 since Saturday. The figure for Mallorca is 5,526, a decrease of 291.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 93,514 cases (this figure has not been updated since Friday). The number of deaths is 895.

As to the vaccination, 808,774 people have had at least one dose (78.15% of the target population); 637,479 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 743,889 people (71.88%); Mallorca 582,705.

* The ministry doesn't update incidence rate reports at the weekend.