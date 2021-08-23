Intensive care, Son Espases Hospital, Mallorca

ICU at Son Espases.

23-08-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Balearic health service has reported the death due to Covid of a 19-year-old woman. She had no underlying conditions and had not been vaccinated.

The health service says that she was admitted to Son Llàtzer emergencies a week ago and was then transferred to intensive care at Son Espases. She underwent ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment, which is applied when a patient has difficulties responding to other treatments. On Saturday (August 21), she passed away, without any other associated pathology contributing to her worsening health.

Seventy-three per cent of people aged 16 to 19 in the Balearics have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 61% have had the complete course.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.