The Balearic health service has reported the death due to Covid of a 19-year-old woman. She had no underlying conditions and had not been vaccinated.

The health service says that she was admitted to Son Llàtzer emergencies a week ago and was then transferred to intensive care at Son Espases. She underwent ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment, which is applied when a patient has difficulties responding to other treatments. On Saturday (August 21), she passed away, without any other associated pathology contributing to her worsening health.

Seventy-three per cent of people aged 16 to 19 in the Balearics have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 61% have had the complete course.