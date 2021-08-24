In July, 42.5% of all overnight stays by foreign tourists in Spain were in the Balearics; by far the highest percentage. The islands also registered the highest percentage of overnight stays by all tourists (foreign, national and island resident). This was 21.8% and was seven per cent higher than in July 2019. Moreover, the Balearics had the highest bed occupancy - 61.7%.

The National Statistics Institute's latest report on the situation with hotel tourism indicates that there were 4,195,786 tourist overnight stays in Mallorca in July - the highest number in the country. Palma and Calvia, along with Barcelona, had the most overnight stays at a municipal level.

For the whole of Spain, there were 26.3 million overnight stays in July, an increase of 125% compared with July 2020 but a decrease of 38.9% compared with July 2019. There was a very slight increase among national tourists compared with 2019 (0.4%), while there was a decrease of 59.5% among foreign tourists.

By tourist areas, Costa de la Luz in Cádiz reached the highest occupancy rate (71%) while the Costa de Valencia had the highest occupancy at weekends (77.3%).

A separate report from the national tourism ministry shows that, between them, the three airports in the Balearics had 1.3 million foreign tourist arrivals in July. For the whole of Spain there were 4.4 million, so Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza airports received around 30% of all foreign tourists.