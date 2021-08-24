The health ministry's Tuesday report has updated the number of deaths from Covid since the start of the pandemic. Nine more deaths have been reported. These relate to the period June 11 to August 22. The total has therefore gone above 900 - 907 in all.

Otherwise, the report indicates 202 new positive cases of coronavirus, 28 more than on Monday. By island - Mallorca 178, Ibiza 5, Minorca 17, Formentera 2. These contrast with Monday's numbers which were Mallorca 133, Ibiza 36, Minorca two and Formentera three.

The test rate is 4.67% (4,325 tests). It was 6.07% on Monday (2,868 tests). The seven-day test rate for the Balearics is now 5.86%, down from 6.07% on Monday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 415.4, virtually unchanged from the 415.6 on Monday; in Mallorca it is down from 395.6 to 393.0. On the other islands - Minorca up from 308.4 to 312.6; Ibiza up from 606.6 to 616.5; Formentera up from 369.6 to 394.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 174.04 to 175.32.

The 14-day incidence by age group - Under-16, 501.45 (down from 512.24 on Monday); 16-29, 637.87 (up from 634.08); 30-39, 503.88 (down from 506.62); 40-49, 385.60 (up from 383.66); 50-59, 283.48 (up from 275.64); 60-69, 243.11 (down from 248.23); over-70, 223.75 (up from 219.90).

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has risen by one to 172. In Ibiza the number is up four to 51 and in Minorca it remains five. In intensive care, there are 57 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one). There are 10 patients in Ibiza (down two) and four in Minorca (no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 21.7% to 20.8%.

The number of people being monitored by primary care in the Balearics is 7,120, a decrease of 112. The figure for Mallorca is 5,227, a decrease of 84. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 94,642 cases.

As to the vaccination, 812,700 people have had at least one dose (78.53% of the target population); 640,311 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 755,250 people (72.98%); Mallorca 592,516.