Commenting on Tuesday's figures for hotel stays and for flights, Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said that the "strategy is working". Repeating what he had stated on Monday - the season has not been typical, but much better than anticipated - Negueruela added that "we were the first to open, and this explains why we are leading the number of overnight stays, the airport figures and the number of foreign tourist arrivals".

National Statistics Institute figures for July indicated that 42.5% of all overnight stays by foreign tourists in Spain were in the Balearics. These were therefore well above any other region of Spain. In May and June, there was a similar pattern. In Mallorca specifically, there were 4,195,786 tourist overnight stays, the highest in the country.

The minister observed that "we are at 60% of tourism figures for 2019, which is great news, and we hope that this positive situation will continue for as many months as possible".

The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and the Association for Hotel Chains have both highlighted the joint effort that has been made from the private sector in taking advantage of all possible opportunities and in investing in health security training of employees.

The hoteliers acknowledge that they have had to be flexible. It has not been an "easy season". They hope that September will prove to be a good month, while accepting that there is a great deal of last-minute booking, which creates a climate of uncertainty and makes planning difficult.