The Thursday report indicates 223 new positive cases of coronavirus, 59 more than on Wednesday. By island the cases are Mallorca 184, Ibiza 25, Minorca 12, Formentera two. Wednesday's cases were: Mallorca 142, Ibiza eight, Minorca 14, Formentera zero.

The positivity test rate is 4.82% (4,628 tests). On Wednesday this was 4.56% (3,596 tests). The seven-day test rate for the Balearics is 5.38%, down from 5.67% on Wednesday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 373.3, which is down from 400.8 on Wednesday; in Mallorca it is 355.3, down from 379.1. On the other islands - Minorca 264.5, down from 283.4; Ibiza 550.6, down from 605.3; Formentera 361.2, down from 394.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 159.62, down from 171.4.

The 14-day incidence by age group - Under-16, 445.85 (down from 484.71); 16-29, 562.13 (from 601.08); 30-39, 452.28 (486.31); 40-49, 349.22 (375.90); 50-59, 253.92 (273.82); 60-69, 219.23 (234.58); over-70, 219.90 (227.59).

On hospital wards, there are 161 Covid patients in Mallorca (two more than on Wednesday), 45 in Ibiza (down six), and three in Minorca (down two). In intensive care, there are 56 Covid patients in Mallorca (two fewer), nine in Ibiza (one more), and three in Minorca (down one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 20.53% to 19.94%.

Primary care is monitoring 6,432 people in the Balearics, a decrease of 261; in Mallorca 4,736, a decrease of 209.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 95,216 cases. The number of deaths has risen by three to 912.

815,940 people have received at least dose of vaccine in the Balearics (78.84% of the target population); 642,900 in Mallorca. The number to have had the complete course is 765,418 (73.96%); in Mallorca 601,169.